Govt to augment manpower, capabilities of regulators DGCA, BCAS: Scindia

-
ALSO READ
BCAS allows Sikh aviation sector employees to carry kirpan within airports
DGCA audit to focus on availability of sufficient, qualified manpower
What DGCA's new medical guidelines prescribe for transgender persons
DGCA debars air traffic controller for using psychoactive substance
DGCA fines five helicopter operators in Kedarnath, officials suspended
-
With the country's civil aviation space projected to see substantial growth in the coming years, the government is working to augment the manpower and capabilities of regulators DGCA and BCAS.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) takes care of the safety aspects, while the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is in charge of the security aspects in the sector.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said both the regulators are completely independent.
"My job is to ensure accountability, both on the safety side and the security side... Now, with the huge expansion we are seeing in the civil aviation sector, (it is) even more pertinent that we augment the staffing and capabilities of both DGCA and BCAS. That is something that I am working on as we speak," he said.
The current manpower and staff requirements at the regulators could not be immediately ascertained.
In the coming years, India is projected to have 400 million air travellers, including domestic and international flyers, and the number of planes with Indian carriers is estimated to rise to 1,200. Besides, the number of airports, heliports and waterdromes is expected to increase to 220.
The country's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path after being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
To a query related to the disinvestment of Air India, Scindia said ministers and bureaucrats handling the affairs of public sector undertakings on a day-to-day basis is not a healthy sign, adding that the government's role should be that of a visionary.
"My hands are quite full with or without Air India. While I was the minister, I did not interfere in the day-to-day affairs of Air India.
"I am very confident that under the new management, it (Air India) will soar to new heights... with fleet expansion plans, a reservoir of expertise on IT and hospitality fronts, I believe that lot of that should come to bear on the value proposition of customers of Air India in the days to come," Scindia said.
Loss-making Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express were taken over by Tatas in January this year.
The minister was speaking at a session at the Economy Summit organised by Business Today.
According to him, the next technology paradigm that is going to happen once FAA and EASA give their approvals is Electric Vertical Take off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) are American and European aviation regulators, respectively.
"That (eVTOLs) industry must also make its core base in India. That is one of the things that I am exploring as we talk today," Scindia said.
eVTOLs are being deployed by the US Air Force and the Canadian Air Force. Once there is a Proof of Concept (PoC), then they can go for a certification from FAA and EASA.
Scindia also said that civil aviation has been part of "our DNA for a very very long time".
"We had seaplanes in India in the 1910s and 1920s... We had a seaplane landing in a man-made lake in Gwalior way back in the 1910s, 1920s," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 15:04 IST