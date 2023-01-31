JUST IN
Odisha govt urges HC to monitor health minister's murder case probe
Assam set to host first series of G20 events, meeting to begin this week
Gautam Adani now no longer among world's top 10 richest billionaires
Sonia to attend President's address as Congress leaders stuck in Srinagar
India records 66 new Covid-19 infection, active cases decline to 1,755
Delhi government's revamped 180 websites set to launch soon: Report
Police withdraw case against 36 involved in protest at Gateway of India
Indira let Bhindranwale become Frankenstein monster: Blue Star commander
Vistara crew restrains unruly passenger on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight
Scientists working to increase shelf life of millets-based products
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
For data storage, India trusts global service providers over local: Cisco
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UDAN is giving birth to regional airlines, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

The got's regional air connectivity scheme, is giving birth to regional carriers in a country that in the last 20 years has seen closing down of airlines, Jyotiraditya Scindia said

Topics
udan | Jyotiraditya Scindia

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

MAY 27, 2022** New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks during inauguration of Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, India's biggest drone festival, at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. (PTI Photo)(

The government's regional air connectivity scheme, which has created a landmark, is giving birth to regional carriers in a country that in the last 20 years has seen closing down of airlines, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

After virtually flagging off regional airline IndiaOne Air's flight from Jamshedpur to Kolkata, Scindia said it will also be the first scheduled commercial air service from Jamshedpur, which earlier was limited to non-scheduled operations.

The UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme is "giving birth to new airlines in a country that over the last 20 years has only seen closing of airlines. With this scheme alone, regional airlines like StarAir, IndiaOne Air, FlyBig have been born. New records of aviation will be established," Scindia told PTI here.

According to the minister, UDAN, the regional air connectivity scheme, has created a new landmark transporting almost close to 1.15 crore people in the last six years.

With the flight service starting from Jamshedpur, the total number of operational airports has increased from 74 in 2013-14 to 147 today.

"We are one short of doubling the number in 8 years and next month the 148th airport will be operationalised in India," Scindia said.

Shimoga airport in Karnataka is to be inaugurated next month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on udan

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 12:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU