Budget should aim long-term holistic growth for auto industry: Mercedes

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2022-23: Worst-hit sectors may get credit guarantee breather
Sales back to normal, deliveries still affected, says Mercedes Benz India
Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe at Rs 2.07 crore
Monthly sales have reached pre-pandemic levels: Mercedes-Benz India MD
Mercedes Benz India adopts direct selling as new retail strategy
-
The Union Budget 2022 should aim at long-term holistic growth for the auto industry prioritising job creation, infrastructure development, introduction of latest technologies and increased decarbonisation efforts, luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India said on Friday.
The company retailed 11,242 units in 2021, a growth of 42.5 per cent over 7,893 units in 2020.
"With stable policies and a clear road map for the sector, an accelerated growth can be achieved transitioning the industry swiftly into the emerging e-mobility era, putting the Indian auto industry on the global map," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.
The Pune-based automaker also sought changes in the existing taxation structure.
"A re-look into the existing taxation structure with a clear focus on the direct tax changes to boost consumption, export promotion, direct job creation and promotion of digitisation is highly desired," Schwenk noted.
Continued government spending on infrastructure projects will further propel the demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles, he added.
Earlier this month, Schwenk had noted that high prices remain an impediment to the growth of the luxury car segment in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU