Budget will promote inflation, not generate employment: Sachin Pilot

-
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2022: Real estate sector hails it as a growth-inducing budget
Pre-budget consultation: Agri experts for MSP based on realistic cost
Here's what industry groups had sought at pre-Budget consultations with FM
Budget wish list: Citizens seek jobs, support for small biz and lower tax
Budget to offer more fiscal support to economy amid Covid surge: Report
-
Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said the union budget would promote inflation and not generate employment,
"This budget is full of inflation but less of employment. Currently, there are three main issues, farmers' issues, inflation, unemployment," said Pilot.
"Government should've given relief to the people who are suffering from inflation but Finance Minister disappointed them," he added.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slamming the Centre over the Union Budget said that it does not have anything for the salaried class, middle class, poor, youth, farmers and MSMEs.
"M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for--Salaried class--Middle class--The poor and deprived--Youth--Farmers--MSMEs," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU