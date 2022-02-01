Union Cabinet approves the Union Budget for 2022-23

-
ALSO READ
Auto loan firms hope for better after suffering in rural India's Covid pain
Auto industry defers Expo for the first time ever on Covid-19 scare
Budget 2022 LIVE: PLI scheme will give 6 mn jobs, says FM in Budget speech
Budget 2022 LIVE: Govt to take balanced view on cryptocurrency, says Sanyal
Budget 2022 date and time, key expectations, FM's speech, and more
-
The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the Budget 2022-23, sources said.
The Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a short while from now in the Lok Sabha.
The Budget documents usually include the finance minister's speech in Parliament, highlights, annual financial statement, finance bill containing tax proposals, memorandum explaining the provisions in the financial bill, and macroeconomic framework statement.
They also include the medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement, outcome framework for schemes, customs notification, implementation of previous Budget announcements, receipt budget, expenditure budget and statement of budget estimates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU