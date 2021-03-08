Delhi Assembly's Budget Session to begin today, Lt Governor to give address

-
-
The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to commence today with an address by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.
The Budget Session will be held from March 8 to March 16, 2021.
C Velmurugan, Secretary of the Assembly informed that members are requested to take their seats by 10.45 am.
The list of businesses for Monday includes -- obituary references, laying of the copy of Hindi and English version of the Lieutenant Governor's Address on the table of the House by the secretary of Legislative Assembly.
Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi will present the Economic Survey of Delhi (2020-2021). He will also present the status report of outcome Budget 2020-21 (up to December 31, December 2020), according to the list of businesses shared by Velmurugan.
The Budget Session will be held while adhering to Covid-19 norms and guidelines.
