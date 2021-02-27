Goa Assembly's budget session to be held from March 24 to April 16

-
-
The budget session of the Goa
Legislative Assembly will be held between March 24 and April 16, an official said on Saturday.
A notification about it has been issued, he said.
The session will have a total of 13 sittings, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and the holy days of the Lent season observed by Christians, the senior official from the legislature department said.
The Lent season this year began on February 17 and will end on April 3.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will present the budget on March 24, the first day of the session, the official said.
During the session, the opposition parties are likely to target the BJP-ruled government over three infrastructure projects in the state - proposed highway expansion, railway track doubling and laying of power transmission line.
Various NGOs and opposition parties in the state have been opposing these projects, alleging that the government wants to convert the state into a coal hub. They also say that these projects will damage the environment.
The opposition is also likely to target the government over the state's economic condition in the wake of COVID-19.
