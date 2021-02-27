Jharkhand budget to be presented on March 3, Guv to give inaugural address

The Budget session of the assembly started on Friday with an inaugural address by Governor Draupadi Murmu.

The session will continue till March 23 and the budget will be presented on March 3.

The Opposition in the state blamed that the government has made lots of false promises. The ruling party claimed that the budget is progressive and pro-people.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren claimed that this budget is realistic and opposition should realise this.

