Manish Sisodia to present paperless budget in Delhi Assembly today

The Delhi government is going to present its budget in a paperless manner on Monday in the state Assembly. The proceedings of the House will commence at 11 AM.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, informed through a tweet: "All set! Today I am going to present my 7th budget in the under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It would be a paperless budget presentation today. For more on #DelhiBudget2021 ... Stay tuned!"

"The budget speech will start at 11:00 am. Delhi's first e-budget will be presented in Delhi Legislative Assembly today," tweeted Sisodia.

On Monday, Sisodia presented the 4th consecutive Status Report of Outcome Budget of the Delhi government.

The Budget Session of the is scheduled to continue till March 16.

