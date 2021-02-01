Delhi Police gets Rs 8,644.12 cr in Budget; Rs 10 cr for Nirbhaya Fund

-
The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 8,644.12 crore in the Union Budget for financial year 2021-22, even as around Rs 10 crore has been set aside for Nirbhaya Fund.
According to a police statement, out of the total budget, Rs 8,100.20 crore has been embarked for establishment-related expenditure. A sum of Rs 237.92 crore shall be incurred for upgradation and expansion of communication infrastructure, modernisation of equipment, installation of traffic signals, upgradation of training and procurement of vehicles for policing.
It also stated that Rs 306 crore shall be spent exclusively for police infrastructure for construction of office buildings, residential buildings and development of new police headquarters building.
A total of Rs 10.14 crore has been allocated separately under the scheme for safety of women (financed from Nirbhaya Fund) in addition to the allocation for construction of building for SPUWAC (Special Police Unit for Women and Children) or SPUNER (Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region), and various other activities for awareness and gender sensitisation, the statement mentioned.
