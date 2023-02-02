Budget 2023: 113% increase in allotment for northeast, highest ever

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023
Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts
-
In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developing the Northeast as a development gateway with Southeast Asian countries, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern saw the highest increase in the budgetary allocation this year.
The Finance Ministry has budgeted Rs 5,892 crore for FY24 for the region, which is 113 per cent more than the RE 2022-23.
Of the budgeted amount, Rs 4,093 crore is to be spent on capital expenditure, more than five times the money spent on capital expenditure in FY23. On the other hand, the Ministry of Civil Aviation saw the highest decline in budget allocation to Rs 3,113.36 crore from Rs 9,363.7 crore in FY23.
The reduction is mainly due to lower money allocation for AI Asset Holding Ltd (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle formed by the government and that holds various assets of national carrier Air India.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 23:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU