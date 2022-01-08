EC would not like to interfere in Union Budget presentation: CEC Chandra

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Cong candidates to file nomination for assembly bypolls on October 8
Govt didn't do favour to farmers by announcing repeal of farm laws: Yechury
Mamata Banerjee secures chief minister's seat, wins Bhabanipur bypolls
-
The EC would not like to interfere in the presentation of the Union Budget, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said on Saturday, asserting the annual exercise would not disturb the level-playing field for parties during elections to five states.
The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced the schedule for assembly elections to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Polls will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with counting of votes on March 10.
Responding to a question on whether the Union Budget on February 1 and the president's address to the two houses of Parliament before that would disturb the level-playing field, Chandra said the Union Budget is an yearly statement which has to be laid before Parliament.
"The Election Commission would not like to interfere in the presentation of the Budget because that is for the whole country and not limited to these five states only," he said.
Noting that budget was a statement of expenditure and revenue, the CEC said, "How will the level-playing field will be disturbed? The level-playing field will not be disturbed (by its presentation)."
Parliament is likely to be in session during elections. The dates of the Budget session are yet to be announced.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU