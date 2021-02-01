FM announces 7 port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 cr via PPP mode

Finance Minister on Monday announced seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore investment.

These projects would be undertaken through public private partnership (PPP) mode, Sitharaman said in her speech.

India has 12 major ports under the control of the central government -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), VO Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

