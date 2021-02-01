FM announces 7 port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 cr via PPP mode

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore investment.
These projects would be undertaken through public private partnership (PPP) mode, Sitharaman said in her Budget 2021 speech.
The finance minister said that she proposed "seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore via public private partnership mode".
India has 12 major ports under the control of the central government -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), VO Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).
