Goa tourism department launches crackdown on unregistered hotels

Goa minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Friday said the tourism department has launched a crackdown on hotels that are operating illegally without registering with themselves.
Speaking to reporters, the tourism minister said several tourists check into unregistered accommodation facilities because of which the exact number of tourists arriving in the state could not be calculated properly.
According to an initial survey conducted by consultancy firm KPMG, at least 80 lakh tourists had visited the state in the last tourist season (2019-20), Ajgaonkar said.
The firm conducted a survey again after going through unregistered hotels and accommodations, which revealed that 1.5 crore tourists had arrived in the state during the same season, he said.
The tourism department has now started cracking down on hotels, which are not registered with it, he said.
Talking about the carnival parades beginning from February 13, the minister said the float parades would be held only for two days keeping in mind the COVID-19 restrictions.
Float parades are necessary for economic activity in the state and also to attract more tourists during these days, he said.
Carnival revellers should enjoy the festivities while abiding by COVID-19 norms, he added.
Carnival float parades would be held in Panaji on February 13 and at Margao on February 14.
