Goa CM Sawant consults with industry stakeholders for state Budget

-
ALSO READ
Goa govt making efforts to resume mining, says Governor Koshyari
Goa: Hundreds of mining dependents take out protest march in Panaji
Goa's Mopa airport to be commissioned by Aug 22: Governor Koshyari
Goa suffering badly due to halt in mining, drop in tourism: State minister
Goa nod to amend Lokayukta law to make high court ex-judges eligible
-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday began consultations with industry stakeholders for the upcoming state Budget.
Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said he has started holding a series of meetings with industry stakeholders to get their inputs for the budget, which is currently in the drafting stage.
Representatives from Goa State Industries Association (GSIA), CREDAI and Small Hotels Association met the chief minister in Panaji on Thursday.
All the associations have given their "valuable suggestions" towards the budget, while they have not asked for tax waivers, they have instead requested for their toning down, Sawant said.
The CREDAI has asked for rationing of infrastructure tax by allowing them to pay half of it before the completion of a project and rest after it is ready, he said.
The GSIA has insisted on improving infrastructure in the industrial estates, he said, adding that the state government is considering these suggestions seriously.
The stakeholders have also demanded single health cards for migrant labourers, Sawant said.
Discussions will be held in the next state cabinet meeting over the dates for holding the Budget session of the state legislature, the chief minister added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU