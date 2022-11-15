JUST IN
Budget 2023-24: FY24 direct tax target likely to see 14-17% increase
Business Standard

Govt plans changes in capital gains tax in Budget 2023, says report

Changes in capital gains tax in India are expected in the next budget, an income tax official from India's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Union Budget | Budget | indian government

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Changes in capital gains tax in India are expected in the next budget, an income tax official from India's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The official, speaking at an event in New Delhi, said India would exceed budget estimates for direct tax collection by 25-30% in FY2023.

 

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri in New Delhi; Writing by Shivam Patel)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:27 IST

