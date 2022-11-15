Govt plans changes in capital gains tax in Budget 2023, says report

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Changes in in India are expected in the next budget, an income tax official from India's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The official, speaking at an event in New Delhi, said India would exceed estimates for direct tax collection by 25-30% in FY2023.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri in New Delhi; Writing by Shivam Patel)

