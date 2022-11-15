Govt plans changes in capital gains tax in Budget 2023, says report

-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Changes in capital gains tax in India are expected in the next budget, an income tax official from India's finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The official, speaking at an event in New Delhi, said India would exceed budget estimates for direct tax collection by 25-30% in FY2023.
(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri in New Delhi; Writing by Shivam Patel)
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:27 IST
