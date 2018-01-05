You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy

Budget session of Parliament to begin from Jan 29; Union Budget on Feb 1
Business Standard

Govt plans to boost Rs 13-trn tourism, travel sector in Budget 2018

India's tourism sector grew over 1% in the six months ending September

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

India is planning to cut taxes on travel and tourism in next month's federal budget and give more incentives to the Rs 13 trillion sector, government sources said, hoping to boost economic growth and create more jobs. The move could add to a domestic tourism boom in the world's second most populous nation, where low inflation and rising incomes are changing lifestyles and consumption patterns of an estimated 250 million middle-class Indians. With scores of destinations introduced on airline routes last year, air travel is also surging. India's tourism sector grew over ...

This article is no longer available in our repository.

There could be multiple reasons for this.

First Published: Fri, January 05 2018. 17:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements