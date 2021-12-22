Here's what industry groups had sought at pre-Budget consultations with FM

-
ALSO READ
Pre-budget consultation: Agri experts for MSP based on realistic cost
No fresh agenda, lots of unfinished work for PM Modi's new ministers to do
LIC launches campaign for policyholders to revive lapsed policies
Jaishankar meets Syrian FM, exchanges views on developments in UNSC
NCLT orders insolvency proceedings against MGF Developments
-
Rationalisation of income tax slabs, infrastructure status for digital services and incentives to hydrogen storage as well as fuel cell development were some of the suggestions made by various stakeholders at the pre-Budget consultation meeting convened by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The customary pre-budget consultation meetings were held with the finance minister virtually between December 15 and December 22, as per the finance ministry statement.
More than 120 invitees representing seven stakeholder groups participated in eight meetings, scheduled during this period, it said.
The stakeholder groups include representatives and experts from agriculture and agro-processing industry; industry, infrastructure and climate change; financial sector and capital markets; services and trade; social sector; trade union & labour organisation and economists, it said.
"The stakeholder groups made several suggestions on various issues that included increased R&D spending, infrastructure status for digital services, incentives to hydrogen storage and fuel cell development, rationalisation of income tax slabs, investments in online safety measures etc, among others," he said.
Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad, Finance Secretary T V Somanathan; Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth; Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda; Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma and Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, were among others who attended these meetings.
It will be the fourth Budget of Modi 2.0 Government and Sitharaman. The Budget would come against the backdrop of gradual recovery taking place in the Indian economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The growth this fiscal year is expected to be in double-digit. The RBI in its latest bi-monthly monetary policy review pegged a GDP growth of 9.5 per cent in 2021-22.
The government has projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).
The Budget 2022-23 is likely to be presented on February 1 during the first half of Parliament's Budget session which usually begins in the last week of January every year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU