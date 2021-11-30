NCLT orders insolvency proceedings against MGF Developments

-
ALSO READ
Lenders terminate bankruptcy proceedings against Lavasa Corporation
MGF files FIR against Emaar officials over 'fraudulent transfer' of land
Headless NCLT awaits reforms to speed up resolution of pending cases
Govt introduces a Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend insolvency law
NCLAT closes insolvency proceedings against Oyo and its subsidiary
-
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against MGF Developments and appointed an interim resolution professional after suspending the board of the realty firm.
A two-member Delhi based bench of NCLT passed the order by allowing a plea filed by the residents association of 'The Vilas Condominium', a project at sector 25 of Gurgaon, for breach clauses of the agreement between them, terming it as default.
The Vilas Condominium Association consisting of homebuyers having 327 units had alleged the amount of Interest-Bearing Maintenance Security (IBMS) collected from them has not been refunded to them.
They had also alleged that the common area maintenance and common area electricity charges, which MGF Developments was supposed to pay for the period from the date of accrual of maintenance charges till the date of allotment to a home buyer, have not been paid to them.
According to the home buyers association, MGF Developments had collected IBMS at Rs 50 per square ft of the super area, which was like a corpus security deposit in lies of the maintenance services and was not refunded after maintenance work was handed over to them.
An amount of Rs 11.48 crore along with interest amounting to Rs 10.34 crore are due towards IBMS charges. It has also failed to pay common area electricity charges to the tune of Rs 1.82 crore, the association alleged.
However, the real estate firm refuted the allegation and said Rs 8.33 crore was refunded. It further said as per clause 11.2(a) of IBMS, such fund can be utilised for the up-gradation of DG Sets, electric sub-station and other capital plants/equipment.
It has been used for the construction of a clubhouse with speciality restaurant, swimming pool and 62-seater mini theatre for the allottees of the complex.
However, the NCLT pointed that as a bare perusal of the above-mentioned clause shows that provision for IBMS has been made to pay maintenance bills, other charges.
As per the clauses, IBMS charges cannot be utilised for any other purposes other than what has been mentioned in the said clause, the tribunal observed.
"The Corporate Debtor (MGF Developments) has itself admitted that the amount has been utilised for the purpose of construction of a club, restaurant, swimming pool and 62-seater mini theatre," said the NCLT adding that it was a breach of the agreement.
The NCLT said that the association has satisfied all the requirements of section 7 of IBC, for initiation of Insolvency proceedings against the realty firm.
"We are, therefore, satisfied that the applicant/Financial Creditor has made out a case under Section 7 IBC for admission and a clear case of default has been established. Hence, the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of Corporate Debtor is initiated from the date of this order and the captioned application filed by Financial Creditor is admitted," said the NCLT.
The insolvency tribunal declared a moratorium till the completion of the insolvency process and ordered to prohibit transferring, encumbering, alienating or disposing of assets by the real estate firm.
The petition on behalf of the association was filed by PSP Legal and argued by Piyush Singh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU