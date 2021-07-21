No fresh agenda, lots of unfinished work for PM Modi's new ministers to do

What will the content of work be for the new council of ministers Prime Minister Narendra Modi has picked, for the remainder of the slightly less than three-year time frame available to this government? Going by the 29 bills listed as government business in Parliaments’ monsoon session, they will be mostly busy implementing the policies announced so far instead of bringing in new ones.

None of the bills are new policies, but are aimed at improving aspects of the ones already in play. It should satisfy the investors and consequently the markets too, as this would lead to policy ...