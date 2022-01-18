Insurers seek hike in tax exemption for higher adoption of pure risk plans

Ahead of the 2022-2023, which is less than a fortnight away, are asking for various tax sops from the central government to incentivise the Indian population to buy more pure risk products.

Traditionally, tax exemptions have acted as a catalyst for people to buy insurance products. But, since the pandemic, there has been an organic demand for insurance products, especially pure risk products and guaranteed income products, given the uncertainty associated with pandemic. However, the insurance industry still wants the government to continue with tax exemptions so that enough people get insurance coverage because India still remains a highly under-penetrated market when it comes to insurance.

Insurance penetration in India stands at 4.20 per cent as of 2020-21, with life insurance penetration at 3.20 per cent and non-life penetration at 1 per cent, according to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai’s) 2020-21 annual report.

Currently, an individual can claim deduction of life insurance premium paid from his/her taxable income under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The deduction is capped at 10 per cent of the minimum capital sum assured or premium paid, whichever is lower. Further, under 80C, an overall deduction of Rs 1,50,000 can be claimed.

Similarly, for premiums paid towards health insurance plans taken for self, spouse, dependent children, one can claim a deduction of Rs 25,000 under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. Further, an additional deduction of Rs 25,000 can be claimed under the same section if the individual is also paying premiums for health plans covering parents.

Apart from the above deductions, policyholders can get deduction from their taxable income for premiums paid towards pension policies upto Rs 150,000 under Section 80CCC of the Income Tax Act. And, under Section 10(10D) proceeds from life insurance policies are also exempt, subject to certain conditions.

Yashish Dahiya, CEO & Chairman, PB Fintech said, from the budget perspective, promoting pure risk products by increasing the tax deduction limit for health insurance products and introducing a separate deduction for term insurance products could be a positive stride in this direction.

“…a separate deduction of Rs 50,000 from taxable income over and above the maximum limit of Rs 150,000 could be introduced for pure term insurance under section 80CCE. Other pivotal areas should be around flexibility in pension products by introducing separate deductions for them and making annuity income earned from these products tax-free”, he said.

According to Rushabh Gandhi, Deputy CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, enhancing insurance limits under section 80C will further encourage people to opt for life insurance. Alternatively, having a separate tax deduction towards life insurance premiums, in addition to the current 80C limit can also be explored.

“Linking of Sec 10(10D) to the minimum number of premiums paid instead of the sum assured multiplier will ensure systematic long-term savings in addition to life cover – the two primary reasons for opting for a life insurance policy. We recommend that Sec 10(10D) be available for policies where minimum five annual premiums have been paid”, Gandhi said.

Anup Rau, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance is seeking an increase in tax deduction limit under Section 80D. “This limit should be increased to Rs 150,000. The rising medical costs and the increase in the incidence of critical illnesses make it an unmanageable expense for middle-income and lower-income groups. So, a higher tax deduction limit for health insurance plans is the need”, he said.

Another long-standing demand of the insurance industry has been a reduction in the indirect tax rate that is charged on insurance premiums. In the absence of any social security net, insurance becomes a necessity for people in India. And, while all essential commodities are out of the purview of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), insurance premiums are taxed at 18 per cent.

“Health insurance is an essential commodity and needs to be slotted in the 5 per cent GST tax slab to make it more affordable to access quality healthcare”, Rau said.

Echoing Rau’s views, Gandhi said, it is imperative to make pure protection plans more lucrative from a customer standpoint. “To meet this end, we hope the 2022 relaxes the current 18 per cent GST levied on term insurance plans”.