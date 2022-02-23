Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to present budget on March 4

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who holds the portfolio of finance, would present his first budget for 2022-23 on March 4.
The budget session would be held from March 4-30, according to the provisional schedule of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday.
Faced by disruption for the fifth consecutive day today, the joint session of the State legislature was cut short owing to the protest by Congress MLAs demanding the sacking of Minister K S Eshwarappa for his statement on the national flag.
The session that began on February 14 was to conclude on February 25, but was adjourned till March 4.
