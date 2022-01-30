M Venkaiah Naidu, Om Birla Naidu discuss Covid-safe Budget Session

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker on Sunday discussed preparations for the Budget session of Parliament amid the surge in coronavirus cases.

The session begins Monday with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to members of both the Houses.

During the meet, Birla suggested that members of both the Houses can be seated at different locations by name to avoid confusion, crowding and enquiries. Naidu accepted the suggestion, parliamentary sources said.

Due to Covid norms, the two Houses are meeting at different times. Members of the two Houses will be accommodated in chambers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well as galleries to prevent crowding.

To implement the sitting arrangement by name, parties have been approached to draw up a list of members who would be accommodated in various locations. Seats were allotted in chambers and galleries of both the Houses based on the strength of parties.

Given the reduction in the time of sitting of both the Houses by one hour per sitting due to staggered timings, Naidu and Birla took stock of the time available for different items of business.

They underscored the need for cooperation from all sections of both the Houses for effective utilisation of available time.

While Rajya Sabha would meet from 10 am to 3 pm, the Lok Sabha would sit from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Officials informed the two presiding officers that the Parliament House complex has been sanitised and all possible measures are being taken to contain the spread of coronavirus.

They were told that all MPs have been requested to take RT-PCR test 48 before the commencement of the Session.

Part one of the session would end on February 11. The second part would begin on March 14 and conclude on April 8.

