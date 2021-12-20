Illiteracy challenge for India: Naidu stresses on need for adult education

-
Stressing the need for greater attention to adult education, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said a country cannot claim itself to be developed if even 15 per cent of its population is not educated.
"We're proving ourselves the best in IT and moving towards digitalization but basic adult education needs greater attention. A country cannot claim itself to be developed if even 15% of its population is not educated. It is a challenge for the country and leadership," said Naidu.
"We have made significant strides in the field of education over the past 7 decades. However, there still exists a huge imbalance in basic literacy skills in our society. This is a cause of concern," he added.
Calling for eradicating illiteracy in mission mode, Naidu advised the schools to encourage their students to begin adult education drives in their areas on weekends. "Students should be given some extra marks for such activities," he said.
Naidu made the following comments after presenting the Nehru and Tagore Literacy Awards, organised by the Indian Adult Education Association (IAEA), to individuals and institutions that have made noteworthy contributions to the field of education and national development.
"Praising the New Education Policy- 2020 for its due emphasis on various aspects of adult education, Shri Naidu said that this approach opens new vistas of growth and development through availing lifelong opportunities of socio-economic and cultural development," reads the press release.
"It recommends multiple avenues including crowdfunding and utilizing online and app-based technology, satellite-based television channels, online study resources and libraries for the development and promotion of adult education centres," he said.
"The New Education Policy not only focuses on providing quality education but also seeks to develop character, inculcate scientific temper, promote creativity, the spirit of service and equip students with the capabilities to meet 21st-century challenges. It recommends multiple avenues including crowdfunding and utilizing online and app-based technology, satellite-based television channels, online study resources and libraries for the development and promotion of adult education centres," reads the official statement.
