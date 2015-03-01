My Budget: Dinesh Karthik

What is the best thing about the

I am glad the government is coming down hard on black money and the illegal accumulation of money. It will be good to see if they can really track all this money and use it for the benefit of the country.

And the worst?

Apart from the fact that no special funds or schemes for the sports industry were announced, or even the fact that sports hardly found a mention, I do not think I have the authority to comment on what was lacking in the

If you could make one change in the Budget, it would be?

I would have liked to see some allowance for subsidies on luxury taxes on imported cars and bikes . This would have made great sense for car and bike enthusiasts like me.

How will it impact the BJP's popularity?

No comment

Dinesh Karthik

Cricketer