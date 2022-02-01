Natural farming will be promoted along Ganga river corridor: FM

Finance Minister on Tuesday said natural farming will be promoted along the river corridor.

In her 2022-23, she also informed that two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded for improving child health.

A national tele mental health programme will also be launched for mental health counselling, she added.

Sitharaman also said that under the PM Awas Yojana, 80 lakh affordable houses will be completed at Rs 44,000 crore in 2022-23.

