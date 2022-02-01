JUST IN
Business Standard

Budget 2022: 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced, says FM

She also said that a rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production will be brought in to cut down imports

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Train 18

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to introduce 400 new Vande Bharat trains and said contracts for multi-modal parks at four locations will be awarded next fiscal.

She also said that a rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production will be brought in to cut down imports.

"One product one railway station will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced," Sitharaman said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.

She added that 100 PM Gati Shakti terminals would be set up in the next three years.

First Published: Tue, February 01 2022. 11:55 IST

