Budget 2022: 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced, says FM

Finance Minister on Tuesday proposed to introduce 400 new trains and said contracts for multi-modal parks at four locations will be awarded next fiscal.

She also said that a rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production will be brought in to cut down imports.

"One product one railway station will be popularised, 400 new trains to be introduced," Sitharaman said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.

She added that 100 PM Gati Shakti terminals would be set up in the next three years.

