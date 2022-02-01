RS to debate motion of thanks to Prez address for 12 hrs, Budget for 11 hrs

will debate on the motion of thanks on the president's address for 12 hours and the prime minister is likely to reply on February 8.

According to sources, the Business Advisory Committee of headed by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in its meeting held on Tuesday allocated time for the debates on the Motion of Thanks and the Union Budget 2022-23.

Varied issues are raised by members during the debate on the president's address which is a statement of policy of the government and is drafted by the government which is responsible for its contents.

The Union Budget will be debated for over 11 hours by the members of Rajya Sabha, they said.

Ministers of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi informed the BAC that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman will reply to the debate on February 11.

To enable her reply, it was decided to do away with the Private Members' Business on Friday, February 11.

Accordingly, more than 23 hours will be spent on debates on these two major items of business by during the first part of the that ends on February 11.

Chairman Naidu informed the BAC that keeping in view the time availability, the government does not intend to propose any legislative business during the first part of the and there is no scope for taking up any Short Duration Discussion or considering Calling Attention Notices.

Naidu again urged the leaders to enable a smooth and productive of Rajya Sabha. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge and other members of BAC attended the meeting today.

