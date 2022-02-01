RS to debate motion of thanks to Prez address for 12 hrs, Budget for 11 hrs

-
ALSO READ
Ex-CBDT chairman PC Mody appointed as new secretary general of Rajya Sabha
Budget session: Different timings for Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha amid Covid
Naidu suspends TMC MPs for the day, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
6 TMC Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for today over 'disorderly' conduct
Oppn should apologise to nation for their behaviour in Parliament: Govt
-
Rajya Sabha will debate on the motion of thanks on the president's address for 12 hours and the prime minister is likely to reply on February 8.
According to sources, the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha headed by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in its meeting held on Tuesday allocated time for the debates on the Motion of Thanks and the Union Budget 2022-23.
Varied issues are raised by members during the debate on the president's address which is a statement of policy of the government and is drafted by the government which is responsible for its contents.
The Union Budget will be debated for over 11 hours by the members of Rajya Sabha, they said.
Ministers of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi informed the BAC that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman will reply to the debate on February 11.
To enable her reply, it was decided to do away with the Private Members' Business on Friday, February 11.
Accordingly, more than 23 hours will be spent on debates on these two major items of business by Rajya Sabha during the first part of the Budget session that ends on February 11.
Chairman Naidu informed the BAC that keeping in view the time availability, the government does not intend to propose any legislative business during the first part of the Budget session and there is no scope for taking up any Short Duration Discussion or considering Calling Attention Notices.
Naidu again urged the leaders to enable a smooth and productive Budget session of Rajya Sabha. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge and other members of BAC attended the meeting today.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU