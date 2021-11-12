Ex-CBDT chairman PC Mody appointed as new secretary general of Rajya Sabha

-
-
Less than three months after being appointed as the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha, PPK Ramacharyulu has been replaced with former CBDT chairman PC Mody, sources said on Friday.
Mody has been appointed as the new secretary general of the Rajya Sabha just weeks before the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament, which is expected to start from November 29.
Mody, a former chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), will be the new secretary general of the Upper House of Parliament. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has signed an order to this effect, sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.
Ramacharyulu has now been appointed as an advisor in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, they added.
Ramacharyulu was appointed as the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha on September 1. No reason has been given for his replacement, the sources said.
Mody is likely to take charge on Friday, they added.
Responding to the news of Ramacharyulu being replaced within three months, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter: "Not surprised at all Dr. P.P.K. Ramacharyulu is a thorough professional, non-partisan and perfectly qualified for the post -- three deadly sins in the Modi regime.
