FM Sitharaman to present J&K budget for 2022-23 in Rajya Sabha

The on Monday will discuss the 2022-23 budget for .

Finance Minister will present 'The Appropriation Bill, 2022' and 'The Appropriation Bill, 2022' for consideration in the Upper House of Parliament.

On March 14, the union territory's budget was presented and passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Finance minister will also move 'The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2022' to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-22, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Reports of different department related parliamentary standing committees will be tabled and ministers will also lay papers related to different ministries.

--IANS

ssb/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)