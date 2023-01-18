JUST IN
Union Budget 2023: Government bullish on monetisation of railways' assets
Budget 2023 wish list: Insurers seek hike in tax deduction limit
Govt seeks expenditure proposals for final supplementary demands for grants
CBDC: Industry demands support for robust infrastructure in Budget 2023
India Budget to balance capex, social agenda, says Nomura's Sonal Varma
Increase tax rebate benefits for consumption expenditure in Budget: PHDCCI
Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023
SBI estimates India's FY23 fiscal deficit at Rs 17.5 trn, FY24 Rs 17.95 trn
Union Budget 2023: Long-term capital gains tax likely to be rationalised
Budget 2023: Real estate sector wants tax sops, PPP in affordable housing
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Budget 2023 wish list: Insurers seek hike in tax deduction limit
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Union Budget 2023: Government bullish on monetisation of railways' assets

Under monetisation, the government does not sell assets, but leases them for a certain period for redevelopment and operations by a private entity, while continuing to retain their ownership

Topics
Budget 2023 | Union Budget | Indian Railways

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
The assets are monetised through models like Public Private Partnership (PPP) - Operate Maintain Transfer (OMT), Toll Operate Transfer (TOT), and Operations, Maintenance and Development (OMD)

Monetisation of railways' assets is likely to be one of the key agenda items in the forthcoming Union Budget for 2023-24, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present on February 1.

In 2021-22, the Railway Ministry had set a target of monetising railways assets worth Rs 17,000 crore, however due to poor response from the private sector, the target could not be achieved.

Even this fiscal's target of railways' asset monetisation of Rs 57,000 crore is likely to be halved as the department has not been able to meet it till now, sources aware of developments, said.

It is likely to be brought down to around Rs 25,000 crore as the Railway Ministry has not been able to monetise its assets during the current fiscal and only three months are left for 2022-23 to end, the sources added.

Despite lack of enthusiasm shown by investors in railways' assets, the government is bullish on pushing them and in the forthcoming Union Budget, it is likely to set a target, albeit a reasonable one, for monetisation of railways assets, the sources said.

Under asset monetisation, the government transfers revenue rights to private parties for a specified transaction period in return for a revenue share and commitment of investments in the assets.

The assets are monetised through models like Public Private Partnership (PPP) - Operate Maintain Transfer (OMT), Toll Operate Transfer (TOT), and Operations, Maintenance and Development (OMD).

Under monetisation, the government does not sell assets, but leases them for a certain period for redevelopment and operations by a private entity, while continuing to retain their ownership.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 21:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU