Budget 2023: Real estate sector wants tax sops, PPP in affordable housing
Business Standard

Union Budget 2023: Long-term capital gains tax likely to be rationalised

This tax was discontinued in 2005, but was reintroduced in 2018 in the Union Budget for that fiscal

Topics
Budget 2023 | Union Budget | Budget presentation

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Budget estimated direct tax collection at Rs 14.20 trillion in FY23, higher than Rs 14.10 trillion collected last fiscal
As of now, shares held for more than one year attract a 10 per cent LTCG tax

The government may look at rationalising long term capital gains (LTCG) tax structure in the forthcoming Union Budget for 2023-24.

As of now, shares held for more than one year attract a 10 per cent LTCG tax.

This tax was discontinued in 2005, but was reintroduced in 2018 in the Union Budget for that fiscal.

The Finance Ministry is learnt to be looking at ensuring parity between similar asset classes by rationalising the LTCG tax structure and even revising the base year for computing inflation adjusted capital gains, sources aware of developments said.

Gains from sale of immovable property and unlisted shares which have been held for more than two years, attract 20 per cent LTCG.

Government may look at rationalising tax rates and also the holding period for calculating LTCG in the forthcoming budget, sources added.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 21:08 IST

