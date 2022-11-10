JUST IN
Sugar mills clinch export deals within days of govt approval, says dealers
India saved $4 bn in fuel costs via solar power in first 6 mnths: Report
Setback for realty developers as SC recalls order capping interest rate
India says will need coal until 2040 and beyond, says Pralhad Joshi
IBBI rescinds 11 circulars issued from 2018 to 2021 to avoid duplication
Gadkari approves Rs 68,000-cr road projects in four Northeastern states
Govt to finance green bond projects and initiatives under 9 categories
Centre allows export incentives for those settling trade in rupee
India's FY24 GDP growth to slow down to 5.5%, says UBS India report
EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Belarusian counterpart Makei
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Sugar mills clinch export deals within days of govt approval, says dealers
Business Standard

Centre may introduce changes to capital gains tax rules, says report

A task force had recommended changes in indexation benefit rules for the capital gains tax in 2019, and it is expected to be the main basis of the review

Topics
Capital Gains Tax  | CBDT | Taxation

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Tax collections, taxes

The government may soon introduce changes to the capital tax regime, making it simpler. The primary consideration will be parity within the assets, and the Centre may even consider changing the tax rates, a report in The Economic Times (ET) said. The multiple holding periods may also be rationalised.

"The capital gains tax regime is slightly complex. There is a case for simplifying and rationalising it," an official aware of the matter told ET.

A task force had recommended changes in indexation benefit rules in 2019. It is expected to be the main basis of the review.

Under the current rules, equities and preference shares, equity-based mutual funds, zero coupon bonds and UTI units are considered long-term assets if held for over 12 months.

Debt-oriented mutual funds and jewellery are considered to be long-term assets if held over 36 months. On the other hand, real estate or immovable property is regarded as a long-term asset if held over 24 months.

As per the recommendation of a task force headed by Akhilesh Ranjan, a former Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) member, the assets must be categorised into three classes, equity, non-equity financial assets and other property. It recommended that the indexation benefit must be given to all except equity. It is currently allowed on debt funds and real estate.

It further recommended a 10 per cent capital gains tax on the sale of equity assets held for over 12 months. For equity held for less than 12 months, it asked for a 15 per cent short-term capital gains tax.

However, for non-equity financial assets, long-term capital gains were recommended to be 20 per cent if held over 24 months.

For other assets, it recommended a 20 per cent tax with indexation on gains if held for over 36 months, ET added.

What are the current capital gains tax rules?

Under the current rules, long-term capital gains are taxed at 20 per cent. In the case of equity, if the gain is more than Rs 1 lakh, a 10 per cent tax is levied. However, a 15 per cent tax is charged in the short term.

Short-term capital gains are taxed on other assets after being clubbed with the income tax.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Capital Gains Tax

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 09:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.