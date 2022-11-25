JUST IN
Budget 2023: MFs seek LTCG exemption for longer-term equity investments
Sebi amends buying, selling of mutual funds under insider trading rules
Passive fund race: Bigger players steal the show over smaller counterparts
SIP's share in MF AUM hit new high of 17% in October, shows data
Varun Beverages, ABB, Page among six stocks that could become large-caps
80% of net SIP investments in Sept go into active equity schemes: Data
SIP account redemptions rise to 11-mth high as investors dip into savings
Days of delivering sub-par returns may soon come to an end for debt funds
MFs see rise in redemption pressure amid spike in inflows across categories
Fund houses rush to acquire talent as tightening of compliance rules weighs
You are here: Home » Markets » Mutual Funds
Sebi reduces timelines for redemption amount, dividend payout to 7 days
Business Standard

Budget 2023: MFs seek LTCG exemption for longer-term equity investments

Industry says exemption for those staying invested for over three years will help channelise flows into financial assets

Topics
Mutual Funds | LTCG | Investment

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

mutual funds
The mutual fund industry has also called for parity in taxation of equity funds and fund of funds (FoFs) investing in such schemes

The mutual fund industry has sought a tax exemption for equity investors in the upcoming Budget to "encourage long-term investment".

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mutual Funds

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 18:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.