Business Standard

Union Budget: Rs 28,138 cr allocated to meet requirements for OROP scheme

The Budget marked an increase in the allotment for Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) with Budget Estimates of Rs 5,431.56 crore in FY 2023-24 as against Rs 3,582.51 crore in FY 2022-23

Topics
OROP | Budget 2023 | Budget at a Glance

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Rs 28,138 crore allocated to meet requirements for OROP
The Union Budget has also provided Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) status to the Agniveer Fund

The Union Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday allocated Rs 28,138 crore to meet the requirements on account of revision of armed forces pensioners/ family pensioners under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.

The Budget marked an increase in the allotment for Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) with Budget Estimates of Rs 5,431.56 crore in FY 2023-24 as against Rs 3,582.51 crore in FY 2022-23.

This enhancement will ensure 'cashless health service' and improved 'service delivery' to veteran force members and their dependents across India.

The Union Budget has also provided Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) status to the Agniveer Fund.

"The defence pension budget registers a notable jump of 15.5 per cent in FY 2023-24. In absolute terms, this amount is Rs 1,38,205 crore in BE 2023-24 against Rs 1,19,696 crore in BE 2022-23. Further, RE (revised estimates) 2022-23 allocations at Rs 1,53,415 crore records a significant jump of 28 per cent, amounting to Rs 33,718 crore. This includes an amount of Rs 28,138 crore to meet the requirement on account of revision of armed forces pensioners/family pensioners under the One Rank One Pension (OROP)," said a statement

--IANS

miz/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 22:37 IST

