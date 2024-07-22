Apprenticeship to be re-calibrated to give flexibility in work hrs: Survey

The apprenticeship framework needs to be recalibrated to provide flexibility and negotiability in work hours, compensation, and disengagement, emulating the Swiss and German models of apprenticeships. This will help utilise the full potential of apprenticeship training programmes to bridge the skills gap in the workforce and enhance the employability of vocational students, said the Economic Survey 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday.

“The regulatory framework needs to be mindful of the cost-benefit ratio of hiring apprentices for local firms. As it stands, apprentices’ productivity and working hours may vary, and flexibility in the contract terms could enable mutually beneficial arrangements rather than closing doors for any engagement,” the survey said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Highlighting the challenges to the apprenticeship system in the country, the survey also notes the need to minimise the role of government agencies to address programme delays and ease the compliance requirements for establishments.

“Establishing a mechanism to convert the skills acquired during apprenticeships into gainful employment by networking between registered establishments and industry clusters, forward linkages with entrepreneurship schemes, etc., would also be useful. Operationalising the matching of opportunities and demand at local levels such as districts or satellite areas of cities, etc., would improve outcomes where students work as apprentices on weekends on mutually agreeable terms,” the survey said.

The survey notes that significant challenges exist in the Indian apprenticeship ecosystem, such as a lack of coordination between educational institutions and industry, inadequate infrastructure, gaps in the regulatory framework, and the negative perception of vocational training as inferior to academic education.

Meanwhile, the survey notes that the outcomes from the apprenticeship schemes signal scope for improvement, as the national apprenticeship promotion scheme (NAPS 2.0) set an ambitious target to enrol 4.6 million apprentices in the four years from 2022-23 to 2025-26, whereas enrolments from 2016-17 to 2021-22 were only 1.6 million.

“The technological intervention of having a unified portal and moving payments to the direct benefit transfer system may have helped increase enrolments from 290,000 in FY21 to 580,000 in FY22, but some systemic weaknesses need to be addressed if the target is to be achieved. Of more concern is that less than 50 per cent of apprentices engaged have completed training. There is a lack of information on the final outcome of gainful employment for the trainees,” it noted.