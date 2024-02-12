Sensex (    %)
                        
Assam govt presents Rs 2.9 trn Budget with deficit of Rs 774 cr, no new tax

Talking about the size of the state economy, Neog said the GSDP is estimated to touch Rs 6.43 trillion during the next financial year as against Rs 5.7 trillion in 2023-24

Assam finance

File Photo | Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Assam government on Monday presented a Rs 2.9 lakh crore budget for the 2024-2025 financial year with a deficit of Rs 774.47 crore and proposed no new tax.
Presenting the annual financial statement for the next fiscal, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog also said the government will support the education of 10 lakh girls up to post graduation level in order to eliminate child marriage from society.
"The Budget Estimates of 2024-25 show a receipt of Rs 1,43,605.56 crore under the Consolidated Fund of the state. After adding the receipt of Rs 1,44,550.08 crore under Public Account and Rs 2,000 crore under Contingency Fund, the aggregate Receipts amount to Rs 2,90,155.65 crore," she added.
As against this, the total expenditure from the Consolidated Fund in 2024-25 is estimated atRs 1,43,890.62 crore, Neog said.
She further said that taking into account, the expenditure of Rs 1,42,670.09 crore under the Public Account and Rs 2,000 crore under the Contingency Fund, the aggregate expenditure for the year is estimated at Rs 2,88,560.71 crore.
Talking about the size of the state economy, Neog said the GSDP is estimated to touch Rs 6.43 lakh crore during the next financial year as against Rs 5.7 lakh crore in 2023-24.

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

