Bihar govt tables Rs 2.79 trillion Budget in Assembly for 2024-25 fiscal

The Bihar government on Tuesday tabled a Rs 2.79 trillion budget in the assembly for the financial year 2024-25.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, while presenting the budget, said the current 2023-24 financial year saw 2.5 crore people rising above the poverty line in the state.

The state registered a growth rate of 10.64 per cent in the current fiscal, Choudhary, who holds the finance portfolio, said.