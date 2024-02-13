Sensex (    %)
                        
Bihar govt tables Rs 2.79 trillion Budget in Assembly for 2024-25 fiscal

The state registered a growth rate of 10.64 per cent in the current fiscal, Choudhary, who holds the finance portfolio, said

Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

The Bihar government on Tuesday tabled a Rs 2.79 trillion budget in the assembly for the financial year 2024-25.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, while presenting the budget, said the current 2023-24 financial year saw 2.5 crore people rising above the poverty line in the state.
The state registered a growth rate of 10.64 per cent in the current fiscal, Choudhary, who holds the finance portfolio, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bihar government Bihar Assembly India economy

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

