MP Economic Survey pegs strong GSDP, sector growth ahead of Budget

A day before presenting the state budget on Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh government tabled the Economic Survey for 2025–26 in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Through this, the government highlighted key economic indicators. According to the Survey, the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated to grow at a rate of 11.14 per cent in 2025–26, and the per capita income is projected to rise to ₹1,69,050. In 2011–12, it was only ₹38,497. Agriculture and animal husbandry also show signs of improvement in the state’s economy. The contribution of crops to Gross State Value Added in 2025–26 is estimated at around 6.38 per cent, while the share of livestock has increased from 7.08 per cent to 7.22 per cent.

From a fiscal perspective, the state is attempting to maintain balance. According to the budget estimates for 2025–26, the fiscal deficit is expected to remain at 4.6 per cent. At the same time, the state’s share in central taxes is expected to increase, which could accelerate development programmes. Experts believe that if revenue collection and the share from the Centre increase, the state’s development projects will gain financial strength.

Presenting the Economic Survey, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Deora said that the state has set an example of balanced and inclusive development with farsighted economic policies. He stated that in the advance estimates for 2025–26, the state’s GSDP at current prices is assessed at ₹16,69,750 crore, which shows an 11.14 per cent increase compared to ₹15,02,428 crore in 2024–25. Similarly, at constant (2011–12) prices, the GSDP is estimated at ₹7,81,911 crore, reflecting a real growth of 8.04 per cent. He emphasised that economic expansion is not merely the result of price increases but of actual growth in production and activities.

In the primary sector, the Gross State Value Added in 2025–26 stood at ₹6,79,817 crore, showing a 7.31 per cent increase compared to ₹6,33,532 crore in the previous year. The secondary sector recorded a Gross State Value Added of ₹3,12,350 crore in 2025–26, reflecting a growth of 9.93 per cent. Similarly, the tertiary sector grew at the fastest pace, with Gross State Value Added reaching ₹5,85,588 crore in 2025–26, marking a growth of 15.80 per cent.