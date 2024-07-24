Budget 2024: State governments have stepped up capital expenditure

CHALLENGES
- States have been increasing capital expenditure, but fiscal deficit remains higher than pre-pandemic times
- Devolution of central taxes among states has remained a contentious issue over cess and surcharge collections which are not shared with the states
TAKEAWAYS
- Purvodaya, a plan for the all-round development of the eastern region of the country including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
- Additional allocations for the development of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar in terms of infrastructure development