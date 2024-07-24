Business Standard
Budget 2024: State governments have stepped up capital expenditure

Devolution of central taxes among states has remained a contentious issue over cess

capex

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

CHALLENGES
 
- States have been increasing capital expenditure, but fiscal deficit remains higher than pre-pandemic times
- Devolution of central taxes among states has remained a contentious issue over cess and surcharge collections which are not shared with the states

Chart



TAKEAWAYS

- Purvodaya, a plan for the all-round development of the eastern region of the country including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

- Additional allocations for the development of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar in terms of infrastructure development

Chart

Topics : Tax Revenue State govt market borrowings Capex

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

