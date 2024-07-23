Business Standard
Union Budget 2024-25: Eye on non-tax revenues and divestment

The divestment target has been set at Rs 50,000 crore, similar to previous years

A high-level government committee has raised concern over continued delays in payment to companies in the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, Business Standard has learnt.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

CHALLENGES

> Non-tax revenue has grown over time in absolute terms, but less so after adjusting for differences in economic size
> The government has achieved only a third of its target on average since 2018-19, less than half the average of the preceding five years

TAKEAWAYS

> Dividends and profits in non-tax revenues are expected to see an 87 per cent increase to Rs 2.9 trillion from the revised estimates for 2023-24

> The divestment target has been set at Rs 50,000 crore, similar to previous years

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

