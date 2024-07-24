Bhutan king visits Adani's project sites, commends Mundra, Khavda

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck along with Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay being welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, at Ahmedabad airport. (PTI Photo)

A high-level delegation from Bhutan led by its King and the Prime Minister on Tuesday visited Adani Group's flagship infrastructure project sites at Mundra and Khavda as part of their two-day visit to Gujarat. "Immensely grateful to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and Hon. @PMBhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay for visiting Adani's 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda and Mundra Port. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Deeply inspired by Bhutan's vibrant spirit and steadfast commitment to eco-friendly initiatives. We are excited about doing our part to foster collaboration with the Land of the Thunder Dragon for a sustainable and greener future," group chairman Gautam Adani said in a post on X.

Adani also posted pictures with the two.

The primary aim of their visit was to explore extensive collaboration opportunities with the Adani Group across multiple sectors, sources said.

In Mundra, Adani Group operates India's largest commercial port, while at Khavda it is developing the world's largest renewable energy park.

Demonstrating its prowess in executing and developing large-scale projects, the conglomerate flagship Mundra Port & SEZ transformed a barren wasteland at Mundra into the country's leading port and a major industrial hub.

In line with its commitment to the green energy transition and achieving net-zero emissions, the group is now developing the world's largest energy park at Khavda, Gujarat, transforming barren land into a hub of clean and affordable energy.

Bhutan is aiming to collaborate on the group's expertise in developing mega-scale infrastructure projects.

During discussions, key areas of mutual interest highlighted included hydropower, transmission lines, urban development such as the Gelephu Mindfulness City, the cement industry, green hydrogen, and renewable energy, sources said.

The Adani Group has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Druk Green Power Company (DGPC) for the development of the 570 MW Wangchhu Hydropower Project.

DGPC officials also accompanied the King on his visit to Adani's sites.

This initiative is pivotal as hydropower plays a crucial role in Bhutan's economy, contributing significantly to its GDP and export revenues.

Bhutan exports a substantial portion of its generated electricity to India, helping meet India's energy needs.

Bhutan holds significant hydropower potential, estimated at around 30,000 MW, with approximately 24,000 MW deemed economically feasible. The development of Bhutan's hydropower sector, supported by India since the 1960s, has been pivotal for its economic growth.

Given its robust infrastructure capabilities, the Adani Group has been actively supporting neighbouring countries in their sustainable development efforts. Recent collaborations include a 20-year agreement with the Sri Lankan government for wind power stations, representing the largest foreign direct investment and the largest-ever power project in the Island nation's history.

Additionally, Adani Group commenced exporting power to Bangladesh from its 1,600 MW Godda Power Plant in Jharkhand - India's first trans-national power project - further reinforcing its commitment to enhancing regional energy security and sustainability.

The ongoing discussions between the Bhutanese delegation and Adani Group highlight a shared commitment to advancing sustainable development goals and fostering regional economic growth through strategic partnerships, sources added.