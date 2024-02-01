Budget 2024: Upto 10 mn taxpayers to be free from petty tax claims dating back to 1962

In a relief to taxpayers grappling with outstanding tax demands, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a resolution scheme for “disputed direct tax demand” dating back to even 1962.

The government has decided to waive outstanding direct tax demands up to Rs 25,000 for the period up to financial year 2009-10 and up to Rs 10,000 for financial years 2010-11 to 2014-15.

"There are a large number of petty, non-verified, non-reconciled or disputed direct tax demands many of them dating back as far back as 1962, causing anxiety to honest taxpayers and hindering refunds

In line with our vision to improve ease of living and ease of doing business, I propose to withdraw such outstanding direct tax demands up to Rs. 25,000 pertaining to the period up to financial year 2009-10 and up to Rs. 10,000 for financial years 2010-11 to 2014-15," said Sitharaman during her budget speech.



This is expected to benefit about 10 million taxpayers.



The outstanding tax demands were creating a hurdle in the issuance of refunds to taxpayers as the income tax department was not processing complete refunds for the ongoing assessment year if the taxpayers had pending demands from previous years. The dispute resolution scheme is expected to resolve this issue now.