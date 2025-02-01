Business Standard

Charting a new growth path: Budget highlights falling insurance penetration

Limited choice of insurance products and absence of people-friendly claim settlement mechanism is leading to lower insurance coverage in rural India

Budget 2025-26: Higher FDI limit in insurance to foster innovation

BS Reporter
Challenges 
- Trust deficit and low financial literacy are hindering higher insurance penetration 
- Limited choice of insurance products and absence of people-friendly claim settlement mechanism is leading to lower insurance coverage in rural India 
  Takeaways

  - Hike in FDI limit for insurance sector is expected to foster innovation and bring in more players
  - India’s insurance market is poised to grow the fastest among G20 countries, according to the Economic Survey, in alignment with Irdai’s motto of ‘Insurance for All’ by 2047 
First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

