Budget 2026-27: Anchored in a long-term vision, says Rahul Mishra

Budget 2026-27: Anchored in a long-term vision, says Rahul Mishra

There is a clear and consistent focus on green energy, particularly solar, which aligns with India's long-term energy transition goals, he said

Rahul Mishra, Fashion designer

Rahul Mishra, Fashion designer

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 7:03 PM IST

Rahul Mishra, Fashion designer
 
What is the best thing about the Budget?
 
This Budget’s strongest feature is its clarity of intent rather than any single announcement. At a time of global uncertainty, it avoids the temptation to become reactive or populist, and instead stays anchored to a long-term vision for India’s growth. It also provides measured short-term relief, particularly for entrepreneurs and domestic consumption, acknowledging the pressures created by a volatile geopolitical environment.
 
Will the Budget help the country achieve its goal of Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047?
 
When we speak about Viksit Bharat 2047, it is important to remember that this is a 22-year journey, not a one-Budget milestone. Seen in that context, this Budget reinforces a direction that India has already been moving towards over the last decade. It shows intent, calibration, and an understanding that long-term national transformation requires consistency rather than constant reinvention.
 

How do you think the Budget addresses issues like climate change?
 
There is a clear and consistent focus on green energy, particularly solar, which aligns with India’s long-term energy transition goals. Allocations towards cleaner energy and transport continue, building on initiatives from previous years such as incentives for rooftop solar and renewable adoption.
 
Does the Budget adequately allocate funds to social programmes like education and healthcare?
 
What is encouraging is that the government continues to look at these sectors not in isolation, but as part of a broader ecosystem that includes skilling, employment generation, and support for social enterprises. Over the past decade, there has been a sustained push towards building human capability through education, healthcare access, and skill development, aimed at creating both direct and indirect employment.
 

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

