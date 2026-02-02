Monday, February 02, 2026 | 12:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Union Budget 2026-27: Tariffs remain high and revenue share falls

Union Budget 2026-27: Tariffs remain high and revenue share falls

Share of Customs duty collections declined in central tax receipts despite the government resorting to raising tariffs

BS Reporter
Feb 02 2026 | 12:27 AM IST

  Challenges
 
> Share of Customs duty collections declined in central tax receipts despite the government resorting to raising tariffs
 
> The US decision to levy unprecedented tariffs has thrown the global trade in a tailspin

Takeaways
 
> The Budget reduces Customs duty on the imports of capital goods for manufacturing in different sectors, thereby correcting duty inversion
 
> The Budget reduces the tariff rate on all dutiable goods imported for personal use from 20 per cent to 10 per cent
 

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 12:27 AM IST

