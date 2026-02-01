Union Budget 2026-27 lays path to maintain economic growth momentum

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with her team of top bureaucrats, addressed a press conference to delve into the finer print of the Budget 2026-27, from tax reforms to capex push and global uncertainty. Excerpts:

On the idea behind the Budget

FM: We are laying the path and giving a push to the economy to maintain growth momentum. We are looking at building the ecosystem with structural reforms to make sure that we create an environment for improving productivity and employment generation. We will ensure that technology is brought in to benefit the common man and, above all, inclusive development.

On capital expenditure

FM: The momentum that we gained since after Covid by increasing public capital expenditure will continue. We have announced Rs 12.2 lakh crore through public expenditure this time. This is 4.4 per cent of GDP, the highest in the last 10 years. It could even be the highest if one were to take earlier data. No increment in capital expenditure in a sustained fashion like this has happened ever before.

On committee for banking reforms

DFS secretary M Nagaraju: There are a large number of aspects relating to banking, including the low credit-to-GDP ratio, expansion of the banking network, etc. We will have terms of reference and consult stakeholders.

On disinvestment and asset monetisation

DIPAM secretary Arunish Chawla: We follow a composite strategy for disinvestment and asset monetisation. We keep an aspirational target and we are on track and committed to the logical conclusion of both.

Department of Economic Affairs secretary Anuradha Thakur: We will have a strong asset monetisation plan. There will be a pipeline prepared. We hope to reap dividends from that.

On hike in securities transaction tax

Revenue secretary Arvind Srivastava: It is felt that the volume of transactions in futures and options is largely in the realm of heavy speculation, which leads to losses for small retail and unsophisticated investors, and the government’s intention is to discourage speculative tendencies. The increase in the rate is essentially in that direction. Even after this increase, however, the rates of STT will remain modest compared to the volume of transactions happening there.

On global uncertainty

FM: Global uncertainty is something that definitely occupies the minds of officials when we are preparing the Budget, but I would not attribute it as the cause for any one step across the board. Uncertainty globally is affecting on many grounds, and we are seized of it. Global uncertainties are of a magnitude that we have never seen before. So, naturally, we had to assess for ourselves the various ways in which they are playing out.

On buybacks

Srivastava: It is not an additional tax; it is a relief. The buyback tax system was changed to make it a dividend income, which was applicable at the income tax rate in the hands of the shareholder. It has been corrected now, and we have put it in the hands of shareholders as a capital gains tax, which in the long term will only be 12.5 per cent. The change made for promoters is the additional buyback tax on them, which again keeps things status quo for them.

On government borrowing

Thakur: We do not think borrowings are on the higher side. Net market borrowings include Rs 5.5 lakh crore, which has to be repaid this year. We have a plan on how to manage this.

On measures to prevent tax litigation

Srivastava: Both on direct and indirect taxes, the announcement of using “additional amount” in lieu of “penalty” should not be seen as an amnesty scheme. The negative connotation associated with being penalised creates a situation for a taxpayer to dispute the duty. The window we are giving to the taxpayer is that if you are willing to pay your duty, instead of a penalty, the same amount can be paid in the form of an additional amount.

For personal income tax, if you are ready to accept the demand and not go for appeal, you need not pay the penalty of 50 per cent. We have expanded this window and included even misreporting cases where the penalty is otherwise 200 per cent. These two essential windows are meant to take care of such situations, which is why there is a reference to the honest taxpayer.

On data centres

Srivastava: The thought process here is that the global entity providing cloud-based data services uses data centres all over the world. It is very difficult to connect one-on-one which data centre has resulted in what kind of revenue. The arrangement we have done is because the entity will set up data services centres, and the fact that we will use this as one of many to provide services globally should not become a cause for uncertainty. Quite naturally, the data services centre located in India will be taxed depending on how it is positioned. What we are excluding from taxation is the global entity that is essentially doing cloud-based services using data services centres across locations. We do not want it to be deterred from enhancing its business footprint in India to provide such global services.

On tax buoyancy

Srivastava: With all these reforms, we expect tax growth to be faster than that of the economy itself. We expect tax revenues to be sufficiently buoyant in the coming year.