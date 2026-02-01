Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2026 allocates ₹1,102 crore for ministers, PMO and state hospitality

Budget 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Sunday, ₹620 crore has been allotted for the expenses of council of ministers in the coming fiscal | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Budget 2026-27 has allocated ₹1,102 crore for expenses incurred by the Council of Ministers, the Cabinet Secretariat, the Prime Minister's Office, and for hospitality and entertainment of state guests.

The amount is higher than the revised estimate of ₹978.20 allocated in 2025-2026.

In the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Sunday, ₹620 crore has been allotted for the expenses of council of ministers in the coming fiscal. It was ₹483.54 crore in 2025-25.

The provision is for expenditure on salaries, sumptuary and other allowances and travel by cabinet ministers, ministers of state and ex-prime ministers.

 

This also includes provision for Special Extra Session Flight Operations for VVIPs.

The National Security Council Secretariat has been allocated ₹256.19 crore for 2026-27, against ₹279.74 crore for 2025-26.

The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses and space programme of the National Security Council Secretariat.

Up to ₹65 crore has been allotted to the office of the principal scientific advisor as against ₹61.32 crore for 2025-26.

The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor and the National Research Foundation.

The Cabinet Secretariat has been allocated ₹80 crore in the budget, against ₹78 crore given in 2025-26, to meet its administrative expenses and those of the National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC).

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has been allocated ₹73.52 crore for the coming fiscal against the allocation of ₹68 crore in 2025-26 for meeting administrative expenses of the high office.

The Budget also allotted ₹5.76 crore for hospitality and entertainment expenses in 2026-27. In 2025-26, the allocation was ₹6.20 crore.

This provision is for expenditure on government hospitality and entertainment of foreign state guests, official entertainment arranged at Rashtrapati Bhawan on behalf of the Vice President and Prime Minister, reception on National Days, investiture and ceremonies for presentation of credentials, etc.

The Budget also allocated ₹1.53 crore for expenditure on payments of secretariat assistance to former governors. The allocation was ₹1.40 crore in 2025-26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Budget 2026 Budget and Economy Cabinet Secretariat

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

