Onus of executing incremental capex is shifting towards the states

Amidst the backdrop of heightened global uncertainty, the Union Budget for fiscal 2-26-27 (FY27) has attempted to strike a balance between pushing growth and maintaining macroeconomic stability, while also initiating some important policy changes. This strategy is expected to augur favourably for India’s economic outcomes in FY27 and beyond. Overall, the budget math appears mostly realistic, even as the onus of executing incremental capex seems to be shifting towards the states.

The Government of India (GoI) has shifted focus back to capex, after the consumption push in the form of the personal income tax relief and GST rate cuts during FY26. It has pencilled in a capex target of Rs. 12.2 trillion for FY27, implying a healthy 11.5 per cent growth over the revised estimate (RE) of Rs. 11.0 trillion in FY26. This double-digit hike in capex for FY27 seems to be an appropriate policy choice at the current juncture, given that the implementation of the 8th Central Pay Commission (along with arrears) would constrain fiscal space in FY2028.

Interestingly, within capex, the allocation for the 50-year interest free loans to state governments and Union Territories for capital expenditure has been raised substantially to Rs. 2.0 trillion in FY27 from Rs. 1.5 trillion in FY26 RE, accounting for nearly 50 per cent of the increase in the gross capex amount between these years. This too seems fitting, given the wider scope of expenditure under this scheme as against the GoI’s on-budget capex that is largely focused on roads, highways, railways, and defence.

Apart from own capex, the allocation for the GoI’s Grants in Aid for creation of Capital Assets has been hiked by a spectacular 60 per cent to Rs. 4.9 trillion in FY27, albeit on a downward revised print for FY26. This takes the effective capital expenditure to Rs. 17.1 trillion, a sharp 22.1 per cent higher than the FY26 RE; this material expansion in public capex would play an important role in supporting GDP growth in FY27, particularly when private capex activity is expected to remain uneven. However, the onus on the states to execute this capex has clearly been stepped up.

There is a slight fiscal compression, with the fiscal deficit at 4.3 per cent of GDP in FY27 vs. 4.4 per cent in FY26 RE. This adherence to fiscal prudence reflects the government’s focus on maintaining macro stability amidst the difficult global environment and is quite commendable. Besides, this is also associated with a continued improvement in the quality of the deficit, implying that borrowings are entirely financing asset creation, both own capex and grants for creation of capital assets.

On the policy and expenditure front, the GoI has unveiled some support for the manufacturing segments including biopharma, semiconductors, electronic components, chemicals, capital goods, textiles and sports goods. These should help boost domestic capacity and reduce imports over the medium term, although the timely execution of these programmes remains key. Besides, it expectedly announced a number of Customs duty-related measures aimed at simplifying the tariff structure and correct inversion in the duty structure, which should boost competitiveness and support domestic manufacturing.

Commendably, the GoI has stuck to its commitment of a shift in the fiscal anchor to medium-term debt consolidation away from annual fiscal deficit targets and has pegged the central government debt (as per the FRBM definition) at 55.6 per cent of GDP in FY27, 50 bps lower than the FY26 RE of 56.1 per cent. However, the pace of consolidation is somewhat lower than expectations.

Interestingly, the fiscal deficit target has yielded a net dated market borrowing number of Rs. 11.7 trillion for FY27, just 3.6 per cent higher than that in the ongoing fiscal. However, with the big step up in redemptions, gross issuances have been pegged at Rs. 17.2 trillion up from Rs. 14.6 trillion in FY26. This is materially higher than market expectations, which is likely to cause some stress in the bond markets. We had expected the GoI to pare the redemption number via buybacks, switches/conversions and/or a larger drawdown of cash balances, to limit gross issuances to ~Rs. 16 trillion, to assuage G-sec yields, which have been rising since November 2025.

Further, the GoI has once again abstained from laying out a near-to-medium term roadmap for divestment. While it has pegged the target for miscellaneous capital receipts, which largely comprises disinvestment, at Rs. 800 billion or 0.2 per cent of GDP in the FY27 BE, history suggests that this target is largely undershot year after year. Revenues under this head have ranged between a miniscule 0.07 per cent and 0.17 per cent of GDP during FY2022-26. Enhancing this materially, to ~0.5 per cent of GDP on a sustained basis with a credible roadmap around divesting in public sector enterprises would provide the GoI with more discretionary spending space and ensure that fiscal consolidation is not largely dependent on expenditure compression, as has largely been the case in the past.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head- Research & Outreach, ICRA. Views are her own.