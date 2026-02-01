Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / CIC, Public Enterprises Selection Board get ₹39.14 allocation in Budget

CIC, Public Enterprises Selection Board get ₹39.14 allocation in Budget

The Budget Estimate for the CIC and PESB in 2025-26 was higher at ₹42.49 crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the ‘Union Budget 2026-27’, in New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the ‘Union Budget 2026-27’, in New Delhi | Image: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Information Commission (CIC) and the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) have been allocated ₹39.14 crore in the Union Budget 2026-27, a nominal increase of around ₹3 crore from the revised estimate of ₹36.94 crore for 2025-26.

However, the Budget Estimate for the CIC and PESB in 2025-26 was higher at ₹42.49 crore.

According to the Budget documents presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the provision is meant for establishment-related expenditure of the Central Information Commission and the Public Enterprises Selection Board.

In Budget parlance, the allocations made at the time of presentation of the annual Budget are known as Budget Estimates (BE), while the updated figures, reflecting changes in revenue and expenditure during the course of the financial year, are referred to as Revised Estimates (RE).

 

The government has also earmarked ₹3.5 crore for the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for the propagation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, which is ₹50 lakh higher than the ₹3 crore provided in the revised estimates for the current fiscal.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates on Budget 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sinks 1,000 pts, Nifty below 24,950; BSE, Angel One skid on STT hike

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

India expects record ₹3.16 trn dividend from RBI, state-run firms in FY27

Nitin Gadkari

Budget places infra at heart of journey towards 'Viksit Bharat': Gadkari

Budget 2026

Budget 2026: Biopharma Shakti plan aims to make India a biologics hub

Budget 2026

Budget 2026-27 LIVE: Budget lays path for 'Viksit Bharat', says FM Sitharaman

The CIC was constituted with effect from October 12, 2005, under the Right to Information Act, 2005, and its jurisdiction extends over all central public authorities.

The commission exercises powers and performs functions under the RTI Act, including adjudication of second appeals, inquiries into complaints, directions for record management and suo motu disclosures, imposition of penalties, and preparation of annual reports. Its decisions are final and binding.

The Public Enterprises Selection Board is a high-powered body constituted through a government resolution dated March 3, 1987, for a sound managerial policy for Central Public Sector Enterprises and to advise the government on appointments to top management posts in these entities. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah speaks in the house

Budget 2026 lays roadmap for building developed India by 2047: Amit Shah

Budget 2026

Budget makes tax compliance easier, gives relief in penalties and timelines

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Budget 2026

Union Budget 2026: Zero customs duty for nuclear power imports till 2035

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the ‘Union Budget 2026-27', in New Delhi

Buyback proceeds for all shareholders to be taxed as capital gains: FM

Budget 2026

Budget 2026: Centre allocates ₹1.4 trillion to states, keeps 41% share

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2026 Union Budget Budget session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedStocks Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch Today on Budget 2026Gold and Silver ETF CrashBudget 2026 on InfraBudget 2026 on NRI Investment Why Market Crash on Budget DayLTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026Budget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeCustom Duty Exemptions in Budget 2026